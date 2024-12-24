Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

GILPIN – 23rd December 2024, peacefully at home in his 92nd year, Norman, dearly loved husband of Anne, Bramble Lane, Dungannon. Loving father of Paul and Mark, father-in-law of Paula, much loved grandfather of Genna, Oscar, Ruby, and Norman, also a dear brother of Pam, Stanley, Heather, and the late Freda and Joy. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for (NICHS) Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and wider family circle. ‘Always in our hearts’

The death has occurred of Harold Alexander BENSON, December 23, 2024 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Harold Alexander, 71 Drumearn Road, Cookstown, dearly loved husband of Joyce, loving dad of Linda and Alastair (Alison), adored granda of Emily and Sophia, dearest brother of Jim and special brother-in-law of Joan and uncle of Rodney. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in Cookstown Independent Methodist Church on Tuesday, 24 December 6.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral service in the Church on Thursday, 26 December at 10.00am, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Peace be thine.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) O Hare (née kennedy)O’ Hare ( Armagh) 22nd December 2024, suddenly, Bernadette (Bernie), may she rest in peace, beloved wife of Tony and loving mother to Leona, Martin, Anthony, Louise, Emma and Megan and beloved daughter of Joe and Sheila. 174 Abbey Park BT618BG. Bernie’s remains will repose at her late home from 7pm this evening, (Christmas day strictly private please) until removal on St Stephens day at 10.15am to the Church of St Patrick, Ballymacnab for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May his love enfold you, may his strength sustain you, may his courage breath upon your soul, and when the darkness comes, when earths last tapers flickers in the storm, may his light be yours, Amen. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, father, mother, grandchildren Eoghan, Sofia, Mya, Brody, Hollie, Ella-Mae, Aodha, Molly and Aoife, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, for Newry Hospice c/o Donation box in home, any family member or to Martin Kelly Funeral Directors 10a Moore Island Road, Armagh Bt618lx. Any further enquiries 02837510600.

Hughes, Ned (55 Fairmount Park, Dungannon) December 20th 2024. Suddenly as the result of an accident. Loving father of Brian (Gemma), dear grandfather of Kale, Shania, Tiyah, Naoise and Millie and brother of the late Malcom R.I.P. Ned’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 6pm on Thursday 26th December for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Friday 27th December at 10am. Followed by cremation at 1pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

FUREY (nee Stonebank) Omagh Helen RIP 3 The Beeches, Ballinamullan Road, Omagh, BT79 0GY who died suddenly at home on 22nd December 2024. Much loved wife of Seamus and beloved mother to Caolan, Daire and Oran. Dearly loved daughter of Colin and Elizabeth (Lily) deceased, and sister of Carol, twin sister Linda and brother Brian. Funeral arrangements to follow. Helen was always loving, kind, considerate and helpful, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends, work colleagues and the wider Omagh Community. She touched the lives of many.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, sisters, brother, and wider family circle.

Reid, Joseph Bernard, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 142 Moneygar Road, Carryglass, Trillick, BT78 3PY died peacefully at home on Monday 23rd December, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bridget. Treasured father of Rosemary (James), Bernadette Owens (Joe), Bridie McFlynn (Paddy), Cathy Mullan (Martin), Patrick, Tom (Maggie), Eugene, Josephine McCaffrey, and the late Patricia McDermott (Marty) and baby Brendan. Loving and devoted grandfather of Pearse, Patrick, Ferghal, Niamh, Mollie, Shane, Karen, Alice, Tom, Ryan, Pauric, Ciara, Gareth and Jude and great grandfather of Saorlaith. Cherished brother of Patsy, Seamus, Rose, Vonnie, Patricia, Mary and the late Tommy and Teasy. Joseph will be reposing in his late residence from 2pm on Monday 23rd December. House private on morning of funeral. Joseph will leave his late residence at 1.20pm on Tuesday 24th December for 2pm requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Joseph will travel from the Moneygar Road and along the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 1.50pm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

The death has occurred of Seamus Mc Devitt Peacefully, 21st December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Gabrielle, much loved father of Gary (Patricia), Linda (Kieran), Nigel (late Bernadette) and Trudy (Patrick), loving granda of Rebecca, Jamie, Gary, Erin, Katie and Ellen and great-granda of Lennon, dearest brother of Tony, Lawrence, Liz and the late Don, Pat, Marina and Billy. Reposing at the family home (14, Tulacorr Drive, Strabane BT82 8LQ), on Sunday 22nd December from 4 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday 24th December at 11.50 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him.

MOORE, December 21st, 2024 JAMES ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Peacefully at his late home, 22 Kilstrule Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, devoted father of James (Tam), Julie, Sharon (Alastair), Willie-John (Victoria) and Kenneth (Aisling), a cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Billy, Alfie, Megan, Alexander, Cathryn, Primrose, Clementine and Francesca, a great-grandfather of Ryan and a dear brother of Bob, Mary, Violet and the late Margaret, Willie-John and Anna. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday 3-9pm, Monday 2-9pm, Tuesday 2-6pm, Wednesday Family Time and Thursday 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Archie will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Heartbeat Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

GILMOUR, (née JOHNSTON) December 22nd, 2024 SARAH ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 59 Edenderry Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Hami), devoted mother Ian and Harold (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jonathan and Sarah a much loved sister of Mervyn (Muriel), Ivan (Joyce) and the late Daphne (late Franklin). House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty will be held in Edenderry Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Edenderry Presbyterian Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints” Psalm 116 v15.

McStravock (Clonoe), 22nd December 2024, Peggy (nee O’Neill) RIP. Wife of the late Joe RIP. Loving mother of Irene (Damien), Danny (Martina), Martin (Colette), Majella (Jarlath). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of the late James and Catherine O’Neill RIP. Sister of the late Maureen, Trea, John, Paddy and baby sister who died in infancy RIP. Sister in law of Dympna O’Neill. Peggy will be reposing at her home 192 Washingbay Road, Coalisland, BT71 5EG. Removal Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended McStravock and O’Neill family circle and friends. St Martin pray for her. Wake will commence at 6pm on Sunday. Parking on Washingbay Road and it will be stewarded.

Campbell, at hospital Lorraine, late of Glenview Nursing Home and formerly of Aloha View, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Watson, devoted mother of Diane, mother-in-law of Mark and sister of Enid, Jackie and the late Maureen. Funeral service in St Michaels Parish Church, Castlecaulfield on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House closed. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory payable to Dementia N.I. c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “In God’s care you rest above, in our hearts you rest with love.”

Kulinska, Teresa (28 Bramble Wood, Dungannon) December 21st 2024. Beloved wife of Stanislaw, dearly loved mother of Marcin, Weronika, Magdalena and Julia, dear grandmother of Igor and Oskar and loving sister of Edmund, Zofia, Ryszard, Kazia and Grazyna. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home from Tuesday 24th December until removal on Saturday 28th December to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 1pm Requiem Mass. A private cremation will follow at a later date. House for family and close friends please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.