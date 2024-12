Tributes have been paid to the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in Dungannon yesterday.

The deceased has been named by police as Edmund Hughes.

Mr Hughes, known locally as Ned, died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision at John Street around 6.30pm on Friday.

Advertisement

He was treated by the emergency services at the scene but sadly died in hospital a short time as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed by police after the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson has appealed for any witnesses to contact investigating officers.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 1324 20/12/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

Tributes on social media described Mr Hughes as a ‘character’ and a ‘wee legend’.

No funeral arrangements have yet been released for the deceased.

Advertisement

Yesterday’s tragedy in Dungannon was the second road fatality in Co Tyrone in two days.

On Thursday afternoon, a 56-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash on the Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge.