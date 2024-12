A man arrested in Strabane this morning as part of an investigation by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit has been released.

The 31 year-old man was taken into custody following a police search in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man remains in custody but there are no further details about the investigation at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson tonight said the man had been released following questioning.

“A report will now also be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service. The investigation continues,” the spokesperson added.