A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision involving a silver Volkswagen Golf in Ballygawley on Saturday night (June 29).



The road was closed for a number of hours and has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information.

Advertisement

Anyone who was travelling in the Whitebridge Road area around 11pm and who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1912 29/06/24.