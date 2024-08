A LOCAL campaigner born in a mother and baby home has emphasised the need for the new public inquiry to prioritise survivors’ wishes and seek justice for those who have passed away.

Mechelle Dillon, secretary of Birthmothers and Their Children for Justice NI, voiced her concerns during a public consultation held at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Tuesday.

The Clanabogan woman, who was born at Daisy Hill Hospital while her mother was in Marianvale home, was later fostered from Coneywarren home in Omagh before being reunited with her mother and growing up in Beragh.

She has urged former residents and those born in these institutions to share their stories with the inquiry.

Ms Dillon also highlighted that information can be submitted anonymously, either online or in person.

“This feels like our one and only chance to get this right and ensure that the public inquiry is conducted properly,” she said. “These public consultations allow people to express their views, and we hope the inquiry team will listen and proceed in the most effective way.”

Ms Dillon continued, “We are hoping this inquiry will finally bring us what we have sought for so long: A public apology and justice.

“There are hundreds of women out there who have not come forward to tell their story.

“They are entitled to compensation and justice and the Executive Office must do everything they can to contact them.

“Many of the older woman who were put in these homes live in rural areas and have no way of attending these events but their stories are vital to piece together what happened.”

Ms Dillon also encouraged those hesitant to come forward, noting that they can provide information anonymously and benefit from the support available at these events.

The public consultation will remain open until Thursday, September 19, at 5pm.

Details can be submitted via the Executive Office’s website.