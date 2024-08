DERRY City and Strabane District Council has produced a new resource for older people highlighting a range of local resources and services tailored to their specific needs.

The guide takes into account the views of the Over-50s Reference Group and local community organisations. The project was led by council’s Age Friendly Coordinator, Pauline O’Neill, as a priority within the local authority’s Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan.

It has been supported with funding from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

The guide features a comprehensive selection of key signposting information and relevant services, collated into a single resource to support people as they age well, particularly those who are not confident using the internet.

A total of 1,600 copies will now be made available for distribution across the council area. It will also be available online on council’s website and will be shared with partners from the Age Friendly Alliance to help increase online access and support with signposting.

Launching the guide, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Lilian Barr, said it would be extremely useful in making services more accessible to everyone.

“I want to thank all those who provided information for the guide which will really open up access to services, particularly to people who may not feel confident using digital devices.

“We have a very active older community who have an important role in our society and we want to ensure that everyone feels valued, engaged and able to connect fully with the services available to them.”

The ‘Guide to Services for 50+’ is now available to view online. Alternatively, telephone (028) 71253253 to receive a copy.