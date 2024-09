PATIENTS have voted local renal services the best in the North, much to the credit of the kidney team in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Centre.

Each year, renal service users across the UK are asked to complete a survey detailing their experiences engaging with services. This year, patients from 65 renal units took part, with 11,647 respondents.

On their basis feedback, Western Trust renal units were rated the best in the North and second in the entire UK for 2023/2024.

Reacting to this refreshing success story, Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian said, “I wish to extend my congratulations to our renal services staff on this huge achievement. I am not surprised that they have been rated number one in Northern Ireland and second overall in the UK, given their commitment to providing a safe and high quality service to our patients.”

A spokesperson for the renal service team added, “We are delighted with these results from our patients and it is a credit to all the renal multidisciplinary team that we have achieved such excellent ratings. We strive to ensure the service we deliver is the best we can provide for renal patients in the Western Trust.

The renal service is provided by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, admin staff, dialysis assistants, dietitians, pharmacists, podiatrists, psychologists, renal technicians, social workers, and support services staff.

There are two purpose-built renal units within the Trust, one in Altnagelvin Hospital and the other in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, both of which facilitate the support and treatment of patients with kidney failure through haemodialysis, six days per week.