A PUBLIC consultation event took place at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh on Tuesday, focusing on the upcoming public inquiry into mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries, and workhouses.

The inquiry, titled ‘Truth Recovery – Public Inquiry and Financial Redress Scheme’, aims to gather views on policy proposals to inform legislation for a statutory inquiry and a financial redress scheme for those affected by these institutions. Proposals include a public apology following the inquiry and a redress payment of £10,000.

The inquiry seeks to uncover what happened in these homes, why it happened, and who is responsible.

A 2021 report by Queen’s and Ulster University found that at least 10,500 women and teenage girls passed through these institutions in the North between 1922 and 1990, with a third being under the age of 19 and some as young as 12.

The report highlighted that many residents were victims of sexual crimes and endured strenuous physical labor during pregnancy.

Women and girls were separated from their children, who were placed in children’s homes, fostered, or adopted.

The last institution in the North closed in 1990.

‘stigma and shame’

Local Sinn Fein councillor Barry McElduff, who has supported the campaign group Birthmothers and Their Children for Justice NI for 15 years, attended the event.

He expressed surprise at the number of local women affected and emphasised the need to remove the stigma and shame associated with these institutions.

“I’ve been giving support and guidance to a number of women locally who were residents and had babies in homes over the last 15 years,” said Cllr McElduff.

“I was initially surprised at the sheer number of local women who were affected. I wanted to come here to express and demonstrate my support for the mothers that I have worked with behind the scenes for so long. I thought it was striking to hear one of the mothers say that she wanted the removal of stigma and shame. I think that is a powerful message.”

Cllr McElduff also highlighted the importance of the consultation, stating that Fermanagh & Omagh District Council will make a formal submission and he will ensure that the voices of affected women are heard.

He added, “In the next few weeks, I will also speak to a number of the women in attendance privately and ensure that their opinions on the inquiry are listened to.

“Number one, that they receive a public apology, number two, that there is a removal of stigma and shame, and that in my opinion, the payment being discussed is revised upwards to reflect inflation and the current cost of living.”

Further public consultation events are scheduled to take place in Newry and Derry. For more information, visit executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk.