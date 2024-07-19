Loreto Grammar students raise thousands for different causes

“LORETO students, kindness for you is not an act, it is a lifestyle. Kindness is a powerful force and we need as much of it in our communities and in our world as many continue to experience poverty, homelessness, illness, and war. Kindness is hugely impactful, it is contagious, it is magnetic…”

These are the powerful words of Miss Cumiskey of Loreto Grammar, who recently congratulated the school’s students on another successful year of raising thousands of pounds for various charities and important international causes.

In the school year of 2023-2024, the Loreto Grammar Year Eight pupils embraced the charity Concern, and raised £1,005 through a Digital Fast.

By participating in the fast, the pupils helped to transform the lives of those living in extreme poverty in less developed countries, tackling its root causes, and building resilience.

Meanwhile, the Year Nine pupils raised awareness and funds for CRUSE Bereavement. This charity helps individuals who experience loss and supports them through the most painful times in their lives.

The Year 10s adopted Air Ambulance NI, a fantastic charity who deliver advanced level prehospital care to those who urgently require it.

Through a sponsored walk which brought great collegiality and fun, the students raised a fantastic £1,910.

SILLY SOCKS DAY

The school’s Year 11 supported Children in Crossfire, raising £145.27 through a ‘Silly Socks Day’.

The Year 13s later added £138.93 to this amount through their participation in bingo games within the RE Programme.

A further £60 from the Student Council’s ‘Galentine’ Initiative brought this total to £344.20.

Year 12s supported Dementia NI, through their ‘Slip Into Slippers Day’.

They raised £159.53 for the cause, with the Student Council adding £200 to this, raised from their Christmas fare, to bring the total received by this charity to £359.53.

EMPOWERING CHILDREN

Elma Rush, a former Loreto teacher, presented an assembly to Year 13 students on the remarkable work that is ongoing in Peru, under the leadership of Sr Patricia, a Loreto sister.

During the talk, Elma shared her experiences of working near Lima and assisting Sr Patricia in the development of education as a means of empowering the children in this area.

And Elma was delighted to receive a cheque for £200 from a non-uniform day, and she has asked for prayers, as she returns in joyful service to Peru in September.

Year 14, as tradition dictates, fundraised for Cancer Focus, turning the Loreto Grammar School pink in raising much needed funds for support services for cancer patients and their families – and in the process, a total of £1,175.50 was raised.

Loreto’s sister school in Rumbek, South Sudan, continues to be at the forefront of their fundraising, and their themed non-uniform days raised a total of £2,434.22.

This amount will be an invaluable contribution towards the transformative work of Sr Orla in South Sudan where a safe haven for girls is provided; a place where all are nourished academically, spiritually, and socially, allowing girls to blossom into mature and independent young women.

The Foyle Hospice also received a cheque for £240 as staff hosted a coffee morning in December.

Additionally, the student Council also contributed £100 from funds gathered at their glittering Christmas Fare. These funds were used for the seating area in the link corridor, all to enhance our school environment.

KNITTED HATS FOR BABIES

The Year 13 students learnt the craft of knitting during the RE Outreach programme, and they kindly created little hats for the neo-natal unit in Altnagelvin Hospital.

And finally, a wonderful volunteer team led by Ms Ryan and Mrs McGirr have also been busy fundraising for the Paul McGirr Foundation, with the aim of building a new Home Economic classroom in the Tyrone Secondary School in Lusaka.

A team of Year 12 students are full of excitement as they will travel to Lusaka in October to experience Zambian life and culture and to do good and do it well.

They will bring £24,185 raised to date to help with their endeavours.

“You have all been continuous, effective, and gracious in your sense of service as you have supported and championed the rights and dignity of others in the most beautiful of ways throughout this academic year of 2023-2024,” Miss Cumiskey concluded.

“Kindness to others is a blessing. It becomes something luminous, and all year groups have shone in their fundraising endeavours.”