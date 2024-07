AN Omagh man is facing charges of disorderly behaviour following an incident at Oasis Plaza in the town.

Pauric Michael McDonnell, 23, of Orangefield Park was charged with disorderly behaviour when he appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

On May 11 at 1.30pm, police were on patrol when they passed Oasis Plaza in Omagh.

Advertisement

As they were walking by, McDonnell became verbally abusive towards the PSNI officers, shouting for them to, ‘F*** off’.

Police aapproached McDonnell and warned him of his behaviour, to which he replied, ‘I don’t like you.’

As the altercation between the officers and McDonnell ensued, a young girl passing by appeared to become visibly distressed.

McDonnelll continued to shout expletives at police before being arrested.

The court noted McDonnell’s history of 32 previous convictions, including charges of harassment, assault, and threats to kill. Of particular concern was that this incident occurred shortly after McDonnell received a suspended sentence. As a result, District Judge Ted Magill adjourned the case to allow for a pre-sentence report from the probation services. McDonnell is scheduled to return to Omagh Magistrates Court on August 20 for sentencing.