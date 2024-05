A DUNGANNON man who bit a police officer’s kneecap will avoid going to jail if he can stay out of trouble for the next six months.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the case of Dominic Hill (29), of Springdale, on Friday.

The court was told that, on February 18, a report was made to the police by a member of the public concerned for a man’s safety.

The police arrived to the location and found the man, identified as Hill, laying intoxicated at the entrance to a Chinese takeaway.

Officers attempted to speak with the defendant who quickly became aggressive and verbally abusive, calling the officers ‘paedophiles’. The constables then asked for Hill to sit up, which he refused, resulting in the police attempting to restrain him.

However, while attempting to restrain Hill, he bit one of the officers in the kneecap, to which he was arrested for resisting and assaulting police. He continued his aggressive behaviour and was brought to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a no-comment interview.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene who informed them that before their arrival Hill was involved in an altercation, to which police added the charge of disorderly behaviour.

At court, Deputy District Judge Ted Magill told Hill, “You are in grave danger of going to jail,” adding, “Biting a police officer is just appalling.”

Judge Magill pointed to the fact that this offence was a breach of an 18-month suspended sentence imposed in March, but noted that Hill had been doing well with probation services.

Judge Magill deferred sentencing the defendant for six months. He must return to Dungannon Magistrates Court on November 15 for a review.

“Stay out of trouble and work with probation and we will look back at this sentence again. Any more offending and you will go to jail,” warned the judge.