POLICE have arrested a 41-year-old man following reports of a person carrying a knife near a busy school route in Omagh.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8.30am today, with sightings of the man in the Kevlin Road area, where hundreds of children walk to school.

Officers responded, and the man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody.

Advertisement

Omagh CBS later reassured parents, confirming that the incident did not take place on school grounds and the police investigation was not connected to the school.

The school’s statement read, “If your child has been in any way affected or upset by this incident, please do not hesitate to contact us.”