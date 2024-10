Following a report from a member of the public police from Dungannon, assisted by colleagues in the armed response unit, carried out a preplanned arrest and search in the Fivemiletown area yesterday.

As a result of this operation, a number of weapons were seized by police, including a crossbow. A man was arrested and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “One male was arrested in relation to the incident and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Various weapons have been seized, which are now off the street and out of the hands of criminal elements.