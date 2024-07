POLICE have made an arrest following a serious assault in the Dungannon area this afternoon.

Inspector Nevin said, “Officers received a report shortly after 1.15pm today of an assault at a property in the Greers Road area of the town.

“On arrival, police located a man, aged in his 30s, with serious injuries.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and provided first aid at the scene.

“The victim was transported to hospital for further treatment – where he remains in a serious condition at this time.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and officers remain at the scene this afternoon as enquiries continue.

“Anyone who was in the Greers Road area this afternoon and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 798 19/07/24.”

A report can alternatively be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.