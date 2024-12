A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a Co Tyrone school earlier this month.

Police investigating the report of a burglary at a nursery school at Mill Row in Caledon on Sunday, December 1 have arrested the man.

He was arrested in the Portadown area earlier today on suspicion of burglary (non-dwelling) and remains in custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 221 02/12/24.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”