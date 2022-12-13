Man arrested in Strabane

POLICE have confirmed that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in the Bridge Street area of Strabane today (Tuesday) by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two officers in the town last month.

The man, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, has has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder took place in the Mount Carmel Heights area of the town on Thursday November 17. Investigations are continuing and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.