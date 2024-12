A CONVICTED sex offender detained after a so-called ‘paedophile hunter’ sting in Omagh has pleaded guilty to child sexual communication offences.

Jonathan Dowds (43), from Shandon Park, Omagh, attempted to sexually communicate with a child he thought was a 13-year-old girl and attempted to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Offending occurred between March 31 and April 8 this year.

Dowds appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court pleading guilty to both charges.

Judge Brian Sherrard decided to order pre-sentence reports and a defence barrister advised a psychological assessment is also to be carried out.

Sentencing has been adjourned until February 5.

When the case first reached court, a police officer explained a report was received from a group called Children Survivors Online Protection Team who had confronted Dowds and held evidence he had been ‘attempting to groom a 13-year-old child in England’.

A team member handed officers a large amount of documentation containing photographs and messages allegedly exchanged between Dowds and what he thought was a child but was, in fact, a decoy.

He was arrested and, when shown the messages during interview, admitted sending them all.

Dowds accepted initiating contact in an online chat forum ‘not realising it was a trap’.

The conversation then moved to another forum and he admitted, believing he was talking with a 13-year-old girl and accepted the messages he sent were of a sexual nature.

He told police his intention was ‘to educate this young girl to be ready for adulthood’ but understood this was not acceptable.

A defence barrister accepted the charges were very serious in nature against a previous record and it appears clearly that his offending had reemerged.

However, this was non-contact offending and it’s not suggested the defendant in any way attempted to secure a meeting, the barrister added.

Prior to his appearance in the Crown Court, Dowds had been granted bail with conditions, including no contact with any child unless approved by Social Services and residence at an address agreed with police.

It has since been confirmed, however, that he remained in custody.