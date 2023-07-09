Man charged following stabbing in Dungannon

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Dungannon yesterday.

Police in Dungannon have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offences following the report of an altercation yesterday.

The PSNI received reports of an altercation between two men within the vicinity of Scotch Street at 4.30pm, yesterday, Saturday, July 8.

One of the men suffered a stab wound to his right arm.

Inspector Knipe said, “We have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody at this time. Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1296 08/07/23.”

He is due before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 10 at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.