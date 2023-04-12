Man charged with causing Tyrone teen’s death by dangerous driving

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a Tyrone teenager by dangerous driving nearly two years ago.

John Fagan, from Dalriada Park in Belfast, is accused of driving dangerously and causing the death of 19-year-old Joshua Griggs on June 8, 2021.

The teenager, from Newmills, outside Coalisland, died following an incident with a lorry in Foxleigh Fields, Banbridge.

Fagan is further charged with an offence under health and safety legislation.

It is alleged that he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons at work.

Charged alongside him was Contract Services DNG Ltd, with an address at Bovean Road, Dungannon.

It faces a single count of failing to ensure, the health and safety and welfare of employees.

A former pupil at Cookstown High School, Joshua was a popular young GAA footballer who had been named ‘Reserve Player of the Year’ by his club, Brackaville Owen Roes, a few weeks before his death.

His younger brother, Nick, has been winning plaudits, both in Ireland and further afield, as a record-breaking young athlete.

A matter of weeks after Joshua’s death, Nick won the Irish 3,000 metres title. Another three weeks after that, he set the athletics world alight with a stunning performance in Estonia to win the European under-20 title.

The case has been sent to Newry Crown Court for arraignment on May 4.