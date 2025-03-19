Man dies after suspected farm accident in Aghyaran

A 40-year-old Tyrone man has died following a suspected tragic farming accident on Tuesday evening.

John Logue, a farmer from the Aghyaran area, tragically lost his life following what is believed to have been an accident with farming machinery around 5pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday, March 18.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”

Local Sein Fein Councillor Caroline Devine said that the ‘tight knit’ community was ‘devastated’.

“We are all just in complete shock,” said Cllr Devine, who visited the family house last night.

“(John) was a well-known and highly thought of man, who just a month ago had lost his own father.

“We are such a tight-knit community so it has been a complete shock to all of us but everyone has come to give their support and sympathies to the family.”

She added: “This is a very difficult situation and we are offering anything we can to help the family.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “HSENI attended an incident in the Castlederg area last night.

“We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident and while our enquiries are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment.”