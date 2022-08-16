Man in his 20s dies after Omagh crash

POLICE have confirmed that a man in his 20s has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Beltany Road, Omagh.

The one-vehicle crash happened this morning at 8.20am, the driver of the vehicle an articulated lorry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road still remains closed at this time and is likely to remain closed for the rest of the night.

Sergeant Green from the Collision Investigation Unit said, “The one-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.20am this morning, Tuesday, August 16. The man who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

“The Beltany Road currently remains closed to traffic while enquiries are ongoing. Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed overnight.”

The PSNI has asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 310 of 16.08.22.