A man in his 70s was arrested last night after a crash in Gortin.

Police say they received and responded to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Glenpark Road, Gortin, shortly before 7.15pm.

Crews from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

Advertisement

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

“He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information which might assist, is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 1323 of 03/01/25.”