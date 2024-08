A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Omagh has pleaded guilty to causing a dramatic car crash that left his vehicle perched on top of his neighbour’s car.

Owen Fulton, of Killybrack Close, admitted to the charges at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 9, just before 6am, when police were called to Killybrack Close after reports of a collision.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, officers found Fulton’s red Audi resting on top of a resident’s car, having damaged two gardens along its crash course.

After tracing the wrecked vehicle back to Fulton, police located him at a nearby residence, where he was staying with a family member.

Covered in blood and showing visible signs of injury, Fulton failed a roadside breath test. He was then brought to Strabane custody suite, where he provided an evidential reading of 43 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter adjourned the case, requesting a pre-sentence report.

Owen Fulton is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on October 15.