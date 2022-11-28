Man released following questioning relating to Strabane incident

A 58-year-old man, arrested by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit in the Strabane area on November 26, has been released following questioning.

The investigation into the attempted murder of two police officers on 17 November continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Advertisement

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org