A MAN arrested after police seized seized £200,000 of cannabis from an address in Ballygawley on Tuesday has been remanded in custody.

Appearing via videolink before Strabane Magistrates Court this morning was Ibrahimas Bieliauskas (27), who has an address at Dungannon Road, Ballygawley.

He was charged with cultivating cannabis, two charges of being in possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, and a single charge of possession of a class B drug.

There was no application for bail during the brief hearing.

The defendant was remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned until December 11 for a bail application.

Earlier this week, Bieliauskas was arrested after police discovered more than £200,000 of cannabis and a suspected cannabis factory on Tuesday. Police described the factory as a ‘sophisticated operation’.