Man who died after machete attack was administering first aid

THE man who died following an incident involving a machete in Omagh was 53 year-old, Paul Brown.

Mr Brown was delivering first aid close to the scene of the attack when he died suddenly. It is not believed that he died as a result of the machete attack. A post mortem examination is due to take place.

The PSNI has renewed its appeal for anyone with information about the attack to come forward. A second man is in hospital receiving treatment for injuries to his hand.

Advertisement

A 20 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, said: “We received a report at around 11.55pm about an incident involving a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later. Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening, prior to or around the time the assault was report, and who saw what happened, to get in touch.

The reference number os 1874 of 16/10/22 or by calling the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.