Manhattan Swing raising funds for children’s charity

It promises to be a great night of music in Gervin’s Club in Coalisland on Saturday night (29) with the super sounds of Manhattan Swing followed by BT Disco with the irrepressible Brian Nicholl.

Funds raised from the night will be donated to the children’s charity: Make a Wish Foundation.

The charity makes dreams come true for thousands of children who have a life-limiting or life-threatening condition. In doing so, a wish creates hope, happiness and memories for the whole family to cherish.

Advertisement

Musical ensemble Manhattan Swing was formed in October last year and performs a whole swathe of numbers from Glen Millar right through the pop classics of Neil Diamond, to Carlos Santana, the Van Morrison blues and much, much more. Currently they are polishing up on Paolo Nutini numbers to add to their songs from across the range and eras.

With nine members on brass, two guitarists, Anthony Conway as conductor and front man Declan McGrath they have been booked far and wide in bars, clubs and at local events. Next month Manhattan Transfer will perform at the switching on of the Christmas lights in Dungannon.

Then popular DJ Brian Nicholl will take to the stage with his fabulous mix of sounds. Brian has been playing the local scene for years and never disappoints.

It will be a fabulous night with music for all, for a very worth cause.

Manhattan Swing will perform from 9pm to 11pm before the sounds of the disco.