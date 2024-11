MUSICIANS, punters, publicans and business people are among the many who have lamented the announcement that McCann’s Bar will close at the end of this week.

Manager Enda McCann informed the public on Tuesday evening that he will soon be stepping away from the bar on health grounds, bringing an end to more than two decades of trade.

Enda, son of original owner Myles K McCann Sr, explained that he has received a working diagnosis of Motor Nuerone Disease, and that closing the bar has been the hardest decision of his life.

Advertisement

“I know the strength of our weirdo community in the bar will unite not only to help but to celebrate the place so many of us love. With so many to thank, all I can say is this for now: It is the people who make any pub a great pub and we had some of the best.

“So please come and hang out with us on our final few days and let’s give the bar a positive and proud goodbye.”

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, Colm Broderick, local publican and former chamber of commerce president, said he has been saddened by news of the John Street pub’s impending closure.

“The McCann family has been a fantastic asset to this town’s hospitality industry for many years, and Enda McCann has done a brilliant job with the pub since taking charge,” said Mr Broderick.

Last month, Broderick’s Bar suffered a significant fire, which made running the establishment difficult for a number of weeks. During this time, Mr Broderick explained, Enda was on hand to help.

“He didn’t have to do anything for us, but he did. That is the kind of him. He’s very hospitable.”

‘best bar’

Advertisement

Shane McAleer, a fiddler who has been playing music in McCann’s since it first opened, said its closure spells an end for Irish traditional music in Omagh.

“I first played in it with Ryan O’Donnell, as soon as it opened. Then years later it was me and Arty McGlynn. And for the last five years it has been me and Eamon McElholm. In my opinion, it’s the best bar I’ve ever been in; and I’ve been in plenty.”

Shane also noted that it has been a great bar for other kinds of music too. It has been a cultural hub where different genres and styles have intersected and coexisted.

“It’s been a joy to listen to so many kinds of music in the bar, from Arty’s Monday jazz nights, to the McKenna’s on a Sunday, to all the bands that have come and gone over the weekends for the last 20 years.”

Concluding with a word about Enda, Shane said, “As a barman he was efficient, cool-headed and always respectful of the musicians.

“I remember when Arty was dying, I was not going to go to see him. Enda called around to the house and said, ‘Just get in the car’. I got in and we went to see him. I was able to say goobye. I’ll be forever grateful for that. Without Enda, I wouldn’t have been able to say goodbye to Arty.”