A 25-YEAR-OLD Artigarvan man who was recently involved in an online spat with Conor McGregor has challenged the UFC star to a rap battle on stage, in person, after they exchanged ‘bars’ online amidst a recent disagreement.

Scott Moore, who has had an interest in the art form since 2018, recently posted a tweet in which he described McGregor as ‘a profoundly stupid man’ following the UFC fighter’s claims that he would run for president.

Amongst his responses, McGregor commented on Scott’s appearance and insulted him using unsavoury and sectarian language, before posting a voice note in which he performed a rap having a go at the Tyrone man.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald this week, Scott said that when he put up the tweet he didn’t expect a response, but when McGregor made comments about his skin condition, he was ready to respond.

He said, “Conor McGregor is an obnoxious and profoundly stupid man who doesn’t think before he speaks.

“As a celebrity, he should be open to criticism from the general public, not hurling insults and threatening them in response to their opinions.

“He had a go at my skin so I hit back saying that it is a mental health condition.”

Scott suffers with a condition in which he consistently picks at his skin, and has previously used his talent as a rapper to defend people with disabilities and mental health issues.

Amidst the row, McGregor also used the term ‘mentally disabled weakling’ to describe Scott before claiming that he had ‘won’ the online rap battle.

Things got heated between the two men when Scott challenged the Dublin fighter to a rap battle in person, with McGregor then offering to arrive to the Tyrone man’s door for a physical fight.

“He actually blocked me on Twitter and deleted all his posts,” explained Scott.

“But I think I had rattled him so much that he then unblocked me and said he would see me in the ring.

“I told him to send a location and he said it would be my front door, before describing a scenario in which he would beat me up.”

Whilst Scott has no intentions of getting in the ring with the UFC champion, he said he is more than happy to face him on the stage for a rap battle.

The Artigarvan man concluded, “He is scared. He is hiding in his golden palace being a keyboard warrior.

“I didn’t expect him to respond with bars on a voice note, but I am prepared to take him on face to face in a rap battle if he wants to.

“But whatever happens, the good thing is that I have helped expose him for the idiot he is.”

If you would like to hear the voice notes which were exchanged between the two men, you can search ‘Conor McGregor vs Scomo Rap Battle’ on the ‘Premier Battles’ YouTube page.