A GROUP of medical students, physician associates, and trainee doctors have been officially welcomed to the Fermanagh and Omagh district during a special council reception.

The event, hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair Cllr John McClaughry, was held in collaboration with the Western Health Trust to introduce the new recruits to the area and highlight their critical role in the district’s healthcare services.

The new arrivals will be working across the local hospitals, including South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

The Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh, which provides acute mental health services, will also benefit from their expertise.

The group represents a diverse mix of medical students, physician associates, and Northern Ireland Medical and Dental Training Agency trainees, each at varying stages in their careers.

In his address, Mr McLaughry expressed pride in the district’s healthcare facilities and the impact the new professionals will have.

“We are fortunate to have such modern hospitals in our area, and I have no doubt that each of you will make a valuable contribution to the teams and the patients you care for,” he said.

“Your presence here enhances not only your own experience but also the capabilities of our healthcare services.”

Beyond the professional opportunities, the chair encouraged the new medical staff to take time to explore the vibrant Fermanagh and Omagh district.

“I hope you enjoy the district’s many attractions, from our parks, walks, and water activities, to cultural landmarks… While your work is challenging, it’s equally important to enjoy some downtime in the beautiful surroundings we have here,” he added.

The Western Health Trust’s partnership with the Council, through the Health and Social Care Services Sub-Committee, was also highlighted during the event. This collaboration enables councillors to meet with the Trust’s senior management to discuss pressing healthcare matters and seek improvements for the district’s residents.