Meeting to be held in response to recent Castlederg break-ins

A COMMUNITY meeting is being organised in response to a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins in the Killen and Castlederg areas.

Several incidents have taken place in the areas in recent weeks.

These include criminal damage to a door and fence at Killen Primary School on the Learmore Road.

A sum of money was also reported stolen at Ezi Farm Shop on the Drumquin Road and a power tool was taken from an unoccupied property, also on the Learmore Road.

Gareth Sproule, owner of Ezi Farm Shop, confirmed that between £70 and £80 were taken in the robbery. This was the second time the shop had been targeted in the past year.

Lesley McCrea of Killen District Development Association has urged locals to ‘be on their guard’.

She said: “I would ask that residents in Killen be vigilant. Even if it turns out to be nothing, if you see something suspicious inform the police so they can head off any potential danger to people or property before it happens.”

Ms McCrea also said that a meeting to discuss the incidents which, according to her, have been going on for a couple of weeks, is due to take place this month and that the PSNI have provided safety kits to the association which will be delivered to elderly and vulnerable residents in the coming days.

She added: “It’s better to get the packs to them now rather than when it might be too late.”

Condemning the criminality, Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey said: “It is totally disgraceful that anyone would engage in such activity against those who provide for the wellbeing of our local community, in particular our young folk.

“Local police have assured me that they will be increasing their visibility in our area and that they continue to follow specific lines of enquiry around these incidents and are engaging with the local community on the matter.

“I urge continued vigilance and that anyone with any information relating to any of these incidents immediately contact local Police by ringing 101 or contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in Strabane are investigating reports made in recent days of criminal damage, theft and burglary in the Killen and Castlederg areas. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to each of these incidents.