Motorist who rammed police car twice walks free from court

A repeat offender who was under two suspended prison sentences for motoring charges when he was caught again after a pursuit in which he rammed a police car twice, has walked free from court.

Christopher Regan (28), from Parkmount, Cookstown, was accused of driving dangerously and while disqualified, failing to stop for police, having no insurance, assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and damaging a PSNI vehicle.

He admitted a number of charges but others were denied, putting forward a counter-claim over the ramming incident, with his defence barrister telling a previous hearing of Dungannon Magistrates Court, “This was a police chase which ended when officers claimed my client rammed their vehicle but we make the case the opposite is true.”

A contest was due to be heard at the most recent sitting however after defence representations District Judge Michael Ranaghan dismissed the dangerous driving charge as, “It’s so closely entwined with the criminal damage which carries a higher penalty.”

He also dismissed the charges of assaulting police and resisting arrest on the basis there was no evidence disclosed to support them but convicted on the rest.

The court heard on October 31 last year police on mobile patrol in Aughnacloy observed the vehicle travelling at excess speed and checks showed it was not insured.

Officers detoured in order to meet the vehicle from the opposite direction and it was noted to take a bend at speed while heading in the direction of Ballygawley.

A “back-and-forth” motion occurred in which Regan drove towards the police car and made contact, then reversed and made a second contact.

He was arrested and during interview admitted he was disqualified and had no insurance, adding he knew he shouldn’t have been driving, but all other offences were denied at that point.

The defence conceded Regan was handed two suspended prison sentences for motoring offences last year, one in May and the other in July.

He was also jailed for driving while disqualified in Omagh earlier this year. However, this was suspended on appeal as Regan is the alleged victim of a serious assault and the three persons charged in connection with this are due to stand trial.

“In light of the effect that major assault had on my client both physically and mentally, the appeal judge felt it appropriate to give him an opportunity to remain at liberty while assisting the efforts of police in that investigation,” said the defence.

Judge Ranaghan told Regan, “This was a very poor incident. Fortunately, no police were injured because had that been the case you would have been in a very different situation. You should not be on the road for a considerable period of time.”

He imposed a prison sentence of four months, suspended for two years, along with a driving disqualification of three years.