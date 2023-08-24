Moves underway to secure derelict house

‘URGENT works’ are being carried out to secure a derelict premises on the Curleyhill Road, which had become a hotpsot for anti-social behaviour.

The property, known locally as the ‘Gentleman’s Residence’, was jointly- acquired by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Mencap and housing developers Golden Lane Housing in 2018.

All three bodies intended to turn the residence into an assisted living facility for people with mental health issues, with plans to have the development made liveable in 2021.

Advertisement

However, five years on, the building still lies undeveloped, and moreover, the house has been broken into in recent weeks.

Cllr Raymond Barr has called on Golden Lane to secure the premises and also, for the status of the redevelopment project to be clarified.

He said, “There are public safety issues surrounding the residence.

“I have been contacted by parents who say that their children, who describe it as a ‘haunted house’, go up there on a regular basis to play.

“It’s clear that, during one of these visits, access to the house has been gained. This throws up obvious public safety issues that someone will inevitably hurt themselves. The house is clearly in a dilapidated state, with banisters missing, so should anyone climb the stairs, they have zero support if they slip.

“Frankly, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Advertisement

He added, “Something needs to be done about the Gentlemen’s Residence, and quick. I have contacted all three bodies seeking answers.”

A statement from Golden Lane stated, “Unfortunately, due to events outside our control, there has been significant delays in starting the redevelopment of the site. Golden Lane Housing continues to work tirelessly with our partners to find a way forward to develop much-needed supported housing in Strabane, and we expect to have a firm decision on options in the next few months.

“We have been aware of unauthorised access onto the site, and are carrying out urgent works to further restrict access into the property, and ask that no one enters the site without our expressed permission.”

Karen Gilgunn from Mencap added, “We are aware Golden Lane Housing are working to find a resolution as quickly as possible to deliver this much-needed service within the Strabane area. We have been made aware of a number of anti-social behaviour issues, and Golden Lane Housing are working with elected representatives to address these issues with immediate effect.”