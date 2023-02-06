Moy murders inquest to resume next month

THE inquest into the murders of Moy residents Kevin McKearney and his uncle John (‘Jack’) McKearney and Charlie Fox and his wife Teresa, murdered by loyalists in 1992, has been adjourned until next month.

It is scheduled to be held in ‘modules’ with the first module over two weeks, at Craigavon courthouse, completed.

Kevin McKearney, aged 32, and his uncle Jack, who was 69, were gunned down on January 3, 1992 while working in the family butchers shop in the Moy.

Advertisement

Kevin died immediately, while Jack died from his injuries three months later on April 4.

Later that year, on September 6, Charles Fox (63) and his wife Teresa Fox (54) were murdered in the kitchen of their isolated home.

Their deaths have been linked through suspects involved and weapons.

The UVF claimed responsibility for the four murders in calls to Downtown Radio.

The families and their legal teams believe state collusion was involved.

The inquest has heard from witnesses who were in the vicinity of the butcher shop when Kevin and John McKearney were murdered as well evidence in relation to the car used by the gunman and his accomplice.

The daughters of Mr and Mrs Fox have also given evidence relating to finding their parents’ bodies the morning after they were gunned down as well as suspicious activity in the area before the brutal double murders.

Advertisement

On Thursday (February 2), the last day of hearing before the break, a woman told how she saw a car that was subsequently used in the murder of Kevin and John McKearney. She said she saw the red ‘Colt’ car close to Lisburn the day before the murders in Moy village.

She recalled a man of about 5’10” in height of slim build with brown hair parted in the middle ‘old-style’ walk to another car close by.

The witness said she got the impression he was “deliberately” turning his head away from their car as they passed.

She mentioned seeing the car to a relative later and the police called to her home and took a statement three days after the murders.

The witness told the inquest, “It came under my notice because it was sitting near my neighbour’s car. I got the impression the male didn’t want to be seen by me.”

She also stated that police did not ‘follow-up’ and speak to her again about seeing the car or ask her to help compile a photo-fit of the man. To questions from a lawyer, she said, “I most certainly would have co-operated if the police had wanted to sit down and get a description.”

Three woman, who were in their late teens at the time, have given evidence of seeing the gunman run out of McKearney’s butcher shop.

Two of them gave evidence during the first week and the third on Thursday.

The three females ran down a nearby entry when they heard the gunshots and moved back up and saw the gunman going towards the getaway car where his accomplice was in the driver seat.

None of the females were able to see the gunman’s face was covered.

She recalled going into the McKearney’s butcher shop and calling the emergency ‘999’ number for the police.

She said to the court, “I think I was asked ‘how many’s down? or ‘how many’s dead?’ that stuck with me and I remember saying about it to my mother.”

The inquest, being held before the Coroner, His Honour Judge Greene, is scheduled to resume in the first week in March.