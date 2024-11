FERMANAGH and Omagh Advice Consortium has been awarded an annual contract worth £265,000 to provide free, independent advice to residents throughout the local district.

The new consortium is a collaboration comprising of Omagh Independent Advice Services and Community Advice Fermanagh.

Funding for the contract includes £79,735 from the Department for Communities (DfC) Community Support Programme, with the remaining £185,265 provided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

It will offer a wide range of confidential and impartial services, assisting residents with issues such as welfare benefits, housing, employment and more. This support aims to help individuals and families navigate complex systems and access the resources they need.

FODC chair, Cllr John McClaughry, said, “By making advice accessible across the community, the Fermanagh and Omagh Advice Consortium will improve the wellbeing of our local residents and empower citizens with the knowledge they need to confidently assert their rights.

“These services are vital in helping people understand their rights and entitlements, particularly in areas like welfare benefits, housing, and employment.

“Independent advice is a key component of the council’s proposed Anti-Poverty Strategy, ensuring individuals and families receive the support they need to improve their quality of life.”

l For more information about the services available, visit https://oias.co.uk/