APPROVAL has been recommended by Mid-Ulster Council for the construction of 20 new homes in Castlecaulfield, despite a letter of objection from the local Presbyterian Church.

Camcar Developments from Carrickmore had sought permission for the construction of the 16 semi-detached and four detached homes on the Annaghmakeown Road in the village.

However the committee of the Castlecaulfield Presbyterian Church objected amid concerns about overlooking, drainage and the potential detrimental impact to the setting of the church, which is a listed building.

In their objection letter, the Presbyterian church said that there is currently a problem from surface water coming off the hill and graveyard behind the church, and at times of heavy rainfall this causes water ingress to the church building. They have concerns that the new homes could make the problem worse.

They are also worried that the development would have a detrimental impact on the Grade B listed church and its setting as the development when viewed from Main Street in the village will sit on a higher level above the church, therefore forming a new skyline.

The Historic Environment Division at council requested illustrations of the development in relation to existing buildings within the town, and said that the receipt of these and the introduction of a number of measures would limited the impact of the development on the listed buildings.

A total of 19 different conditions are set to be imposed in relation to the development by Mid-Ulster Council.