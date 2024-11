THE newly-inaugurated consul general for the People’s Republic of China has outlined his hopes for enhanced economic and tourism links with Tyrone.

Consul General LI Nan was speaking during a visit to OHM Engineering in Clogher on Friday, where he met with the chairman of Mid-Ulster Council, Eugene McConnell as well as representatives from the firm.

In an interview with the Tyrone Herald, Consul General Nan said it was his current mission to further deepen co-operation between the two countries.

“I want to develop the links with China in all sectors, including manufacturing, education, tourism and economic trade and investment,” he said.

“It is great to find out more on my visit to Clogher and to know more about here and explore more opportunities for more co-operations. I am very grateful for the warm reception which has been given to me and I hope to keep in contact with the new friends that I have met here.”

The consul general also referenced Tyrone’s ‘highly educated work force.’

“We are trying to explore more areas of common interest and more opportunities for co-operation so that we can further help and examine the ties between China and here,” he added.

“From my background knowledge, there is a very highly educated workforce here, a great technological base in engineering, manufacturing, agriculture and construction. We can help in all these areas; we can help to develop connections with Chinese firms to see what the next step is.”

During the visit, which lasted more than an hour, Mr Nan extended his best wishes to the people of Mid-Ulster and Tyrone.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that another meeting is to take place between Eugene McConnell, and officials from the Chinese Consul in Belfast, following initial discussions between them during Friday’s visit to Clogher.

The Sinn Fein councillor had previously attended the inauguration of Mr Nan to the position of consul general in October.

“We live in a small rural community, and the visit of the consul general to Clogher and a newly established local business is historic and important,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity to build relationships with the Chinese through the consul general…

“Hopefully, as a result of this visit, we will be able to explore further economic and tourism links between local companies and China. From small acorns do mighty oaks grow and it’s about putting our local firms out there to see how a relationship with such a large world economy as China can be explored.”

During the visit, the consul general received a tour of OHM Eningeering’s premises from Michael O’Hanlon, chief executive of the company.

“It is important that we try and open doors and having the Chinese consul general here in Clogher helps to achieve that,” Mr O’Hanlon said.

“For me, it is vital that we continue to develop local employment. The fact that we or any other local company has the chance to create a connection with China through the consul general initially is very significant.”