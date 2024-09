THE Western Trust will make history next May, when it goes live with a groundbreaking new digital health and care system.

On May 8 2025, the Western and Southern Trusts will become the final two of the North’s five trusts to go live with ‘encompass’, a programme that will create a single digital care record for every citizen who receives health and social care.

Progressively implemented across the North’s trusts since November 2023, encompass will replace outdated paper records with real-time, up-to-date digital information accessible to all those involved in delivering care.

Advertisement

Neil Guckian, Western Trust chief executive, emphasised how encompass will have a ‘transformative impact’ on patient care.

Mr Guckian said, “This is a once-in-a-generation moment for digital transformation in healthcare.

“The system, encompass, will give staff and clinicians instant access to patient care records, drastically reducing time spent on paperwork and empowering them to make informed, efficient decisions.”

Both the Western and Southern Trusts have closely observed the earlier rollouts of encompass in the South Eastern Trust in November last year, Belfast Trust in June, as well as the preparations ahead of the Northern Trust going live on November 7.

A spokesperson said, “Southern and Western Trusts are learning from their experiences to ensure a smooth transition for their own staff and service users.

“The successful rollout in these Trusts has demonstrated the system’s potential to enhance the delivery of health and social care services across Northern Ireland.”

The spokesperson added, “The Western and Southern Trusts are eager to embrace this digital future and join the rest of the HSC Trusts across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

“This integrated approach to healthcare will revolutionise how we provide care with real-time, up to date information to all those involved in delivering care, empowering them to make more effective, patient-centred decisions.”