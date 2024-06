TYRONE Farming Society recently unveiled a new elevator at their headquarters in Gillygooley.

The lift was recently installed in the Tyrone Farming Society show office to improve accessibility for members, allowing for all committee members to attend weekly meetings.

Speaking with the Ulster Herald, a Tyrone Farming Society spokesperson said, “The new elevator allows all members of Tyrone Farming Society to be able to attend weekly meetings held on the top floor of the show office, and it is wonderful to have the facilities to cater to everyone.

“Having the lift installed will greatly improve things for the members of the Tyrone Farming Society committee, as it now allows everyone to get involved.

“It’s been something we’ve been wanting to do for a while now, so it’s great to finally have it installed.”

The Tyrone Farming Society was first established in 1832 and the group is instrumental in the organising of the annual Omagh Show.

“We look forward to the 182nd Omagh show on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, and invite everyone along to join in the fun,” the spokesperson added.