DERRY City and Strabane District Council has elected a new Mayor to represent the city and district for the incoming year.

The SDLP’s Lilian Seenoi Barr accepted the mayoral chain from her predecessor Cllr Patricia Logue at council’s annual general meeting in the Guildhall yesterday (Monday) evening. Cllr Seenoi Barr became the first ever black mayor to be appointed anywhere in Northern Ireland.

The new mayor, who will be supported in her role by the Ulster Unionist Darren Guy, who takes up the position of Deputy Mayor, said she was deeply honoured to represent the city and district and vowed to “lead with ambition to drive real change, ensuring that all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented.”

She said she was committed to work tirelessly for everyone and would focus her Mayoral year on “unity, growth and the common good” pledging to work to end “poverty, attract investment and support young people to achieve their full potential, create jobs and advocate for quality affordable housing” whilst also helping to end the long waiting lists for housing, deliver play parks for children and focus on addressing environmental issues.