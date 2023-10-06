New measures introduced to reduce future flood risk

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has provided additional sandbags and enhanced flood alert systems in Fintona in a bid to stop homes and businesses from being deluged in the future.

Flooding caused by storm events resulted in widespread damage in the town in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2015. Then, in July this year, a number of homes sustained damage as a result of heavy rain.

A feasibility report completed in May 2018 identified that, during a one in 100 year weather event, eight commercial and 55 residential properties in Fintona had the potential to be impacted.

Mike O’Gorman, Western Regional Engineer with the Department, said that a long-established community resilience group in Fintona was being provided with ongoing support, including during periods of potential flooding.

“This group has been operating effectively over the last number of years and support will continue to be provided,” he said.

“We have taken the decision to upgrade sandbag stores at different locations around the village and their capacity will be increased also. We are also updating ALERT thresholds so that response times can be further fine-tuned.”

Local businesswoman, Maureen McConnell, said that residents were left in fear of flooding when there was sustained heavy rainfall. “The Rivers Agency has done a lot of work to alleviate the flood risk, and our hope is that the additional sandbags which have been provided and the earlier warning system will help further,” she said.

“Whenever there is that heavy rain, residents and business owners are constantly checking the water levels, and are fearful of what might happen. That’s why it’s important that sandbags are provided and other measures taken to alleviate the risk of flooding.”

Local councillor, Stephen McCann, welcomed the additional support for those homes and business properties which are at risk in the town.

“There have been various works carried out to reduce the flood risks and hopefully this can be maintained so that the risk to properties and homes is further reduced. We will continue to work with the Rivers Agency and the Department to do this.”