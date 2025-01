A Castlederg man has raised £2,400 for a cancer treatment to mark a big birthday.

James Roulston turned 80 last August and took on a walking challenge as part of his birthday celebrations.

James originally planned to walk a total of 200 miles in August to support the work of the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

However, he ended up completing 307 miles across the month.

His efforts were well supported by his friends, family and the local community and James visited the Derry hospital recently to hand over a cheque for £2,400.