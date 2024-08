A RESUMPTION of Post Office services in the Melmount area of Strabane looks to be on the cards in the near future after the organisation confirmed they are looking at setting up a branch on the Urney Road.

A Post Office branch has been absent from Melmount since 2022, when one situated on Beechmount Avenue suddenly ceased trading overnight.

This left nearby residents upset and angry, many of whom were pensioners, having to travel into Strabane town centre to utilise post office services.

Speculation mounted last week that a branch would be returning to the Melmount side of the bridge when it became known that the Spar shop on the Urney Road was to undergo renovations. Following an approach by the Chronicle, the Post Office confirmed that a new branch at the Urney Road location was imminent although no other details were given at this time.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said, “We can confirm that we are looking to replace Melmount Road Post Office with a branch on Urney Road to restore service to the community. We will hope to soon be able to announce further details.”

The news has been welcomed as a positive step for the community.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said, “Bringing the Post Office back to the Melmount side of the town is a hugely positive move, as it has been severely missed. People came from far and wide to use the branch on Beechmount Avenue and I am sure they will do so when the Urney Road branch opens.

“When the branch closed in 2022, it forced so many to travel across town, leading to huge queues at the town centre, a problem which will hopefully see a solution in the coming weeks. This is important step towards restoring vital services to the Melmount side of Strabane.”