PLANNING permission is being sought to construct 21 new dwellings at the extensive Coolnagard Glen development in Omagh, to help meet the town’s social housing needs.

It’s over 20 years since approval was granted for new homes on lands immediately east and north east of the existing housing development.

However, the application has now been re-submitted due to the existing house types and layout no longer meeting the required specifications for social housing.

Advertisement

Newpark Developments, the company behind the application, stated in their planning statement that the principle of development on the site has already been approved. They emphasised that the new housing plan would not create any conflicts related to pollution, noise, odour, or the loss of privacy. The development will also include communal parking and a turning point at the end of the estate road.

“The site forms part of the larger Coolnagard residential area where there is an

existing range of family housing,” the planning statement adds.

“The proposed dwellings are mainly two-storey and are designed to meet social housing specifications, ensuring appropriate standards in terms of accommodation size and internal living arrangements.”

In addition, two bungalows will be constructed to provide specialist accommodation in line with wheelchair standards. All homes will be equipped with solar panels on roofs.

The development is the latest for social housing in the wider Omagh town area.

New homes are also currently being constricted on the Gortin Road close to the site of the old Omagh police barracks.

A decision on the application, which was submitted recently, will be taken by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planning committee.

Advertisement

The 21 new homes were initially part of a 2002 application for a much larger site, much of which has already been developed.