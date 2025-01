A NEW training programme to help create job opportunities for childminders has been launched locally for people living in Strabane.

The Childminding Academy aims to support individuals living in the Derry and Strabane District Council area through the childminding registration and approval process.

Successful applicants will benefit from a comprehensive training package, support and resources to assist them in becoming registered childminders or approved home child carers.

Advertisement

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, said that the initiative will pave the way for fulfilling careers in childminding and home child care for many people.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to existing and prospective childminders,” she said. “Participants will also benefit from receiving care and support from trained professionals who will be better equipped to meet their needs.”

Candidates at Childminding Academy will receive all the necessary training and guidance they need to successfully become a registered childminder, including taking part in an awareness workshop to develop an understanding of the childminding and approved home child care sector.

Furthermore, free mandatory and certified training will be delivered in health and safety, paediatric first aid, and safety.

Successful candidates will also receive one year’s membership of the Northern Ireland Childminding Association.

The programme locally is led by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership (DSLMP) and is being organised as part of a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities (DfC).

To find out more about the Childminding Academy and how you can benefit, email clare.mcgillion@nicma.org or call 07533514789.