THE atmosphere in the Castle Hotel in Newtownstewart yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon was one of trepidation, as hometown boxer Jude Gallagher stepped into the ring to face his Filipino opponent at the Arena Paris Nord in his last-16 bout at the Olympics.

The bar was packed full of members of the Gallagher family, along with Jude’s friends, all cheering on the Newtownstewart man as he made his Olympic debut.

His opponent was the silver medallist from the previous Games four years ago, a savvy fighter called Carlo Paalam.

With each blow, the crowd reacted, cheering for the Tyrone man in blue with audible groans every time his opponent landed a shot.

But those gathered in the bar began to quiet towards the end of the fight at the realisation that their hometown hero would likely lose the contest.

At the end of the fight, it was the Filipino fighter who won. There was respectful applause in the bar, despite the crushing disappointment of Jude’s defeat.

Speaking to the BBC after the bout, Jude said, “It would have been nice to get a medal, but I’m still young, and I’ll grow and I can come back bigger and better.

“If I keep my head down and stick at it, keep working, keep growing and keep getting better then there will be a much better version of Jude Gallagher in four years’ time.”

He added, “I’m an Olympian now, and no one can ever take that away from me.”