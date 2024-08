A £300,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A45 Coalisland Road, Edendork, has commenced.

The resurfacing includes carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of 840 metres of the carriageway from 120 metres west of Killymeal Road to 40 metres west of Farlough Road.

The Infrastructure Minister said, “This is a substantial investment for the Edendork area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. This demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents, businesses and those travelling in the area. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to implement a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between 9.30am until 5pm from Monday 19 August until Saturday August 31 2024. The road will be fully closed to all through traffic with access only to property within the site.

During this closure a signed diversion will be in place via A45 Coalisland Road / A29 Circular Road / Northland Row / Ranfurly Road / Moy Road / M1 / A45, Tamnamore Roundabout/ A45 Ballynakilly Road / A45 Coalisland Road and vice versa.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Access for property owners and deliveries will be accommodated.

Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com/twni