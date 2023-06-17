Omagh celebrates Pride 2023

The streets of Omagh were awash with colour as Tyrone’s county town held its annual Pride parade.

Hundreds of participants took part in the vibrant and colourful parade which was cheered and clapped by onlookers as it made its way from Main Street car park through Omagh High Street and returned to the car park for a massive concert.

This was the towns third parade and it continues to grow year on year.

WeAreTyrone spoke to Pride Committee member and co-founder Lorraine Montague who said that the parade was a great success and thanked everyone who came out to support Omagh Pride and everyone who took part in the parade.

Lorraine said, “This years Pride celebrations have been a great success. The Omagh Pride committee would like to thank all the businesses and organisations that have made Omagh Pride 2023 a day to remember.

“The people of Omagh have come out in great support of the LGBTQ+ community and I would like to thank everyone who cheered the parade throughout the town.”

For more coverage of this years Omagh Pride check out Mondays Tyrone Herald for photos and coverage of the day.