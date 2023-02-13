Omagh councillors blast health trust

MEMBERS of Fermanagh and Omagh Council were united in anger around the latest staffing crisis at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The councillors were reacting to the revelations in this paper last week that there were concerns for the future staffing of obstetrics and gynaecology services – including maternity – at the Enniskillen hospital. A doctor expressed his concern to the Herald due to the number of medical staff who had resigned from the SWAH service due at they did not feel comfortable carrying out procedures without the back up of an emergency general surgeon.

Cllr Diana Armstrong raised the topic following a special meeting to strike the district rates, stating: “There is considerable, ongoing concern about the reputational damage being caused to the SWAH due to the suspension of emergency general surgery.”

She proposed an urgent update is sought from Western Trust chief executive, Neil Guckian “on consultant levels – both current and envisaged – in obstetrics, gynaecology and diagnostic radiology and the recruitment process”.

Seconding, Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh said, “This is a major crisis, and there are huge levels of fear, which is increasingly justified.

“We need to say enough is enough, because it’s going to result in further damage.”

However, Cllr Tommy Maguire described recent media reports around maternity services as “pouring more petrol on already unsettled waters” and said “it’s time we had answers.”

He continued: “I was mindful people were getting upset and panicking, which I tried to curb, then you get a press report that maternity is now under pressure.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard that, but we now hear it through the press.

“We asked Mr. Guckian and the management team direct questions. We got answers, but within a short time they didn’t seem totally accurate,” he claimed.

Cllr Paul Blake reminded members the Western Trust initially denied such emergency general surgery was under threat, then “a month later we got the announcement”.

He claimed: “I really find it difficult to believe anything coming out of their mouths. This was exactly what we predicted.

“We need an emergency meeting with Mr. Guckian to present his long-term sustainable plans, and how he ensures services he promised would remain, do remain.”

Cllr Josephine Deehan, an Omagh GP, pointed out, “We had assurances the acute status of the SWAH was secure, including obstetrics.

“Mr. Guckian, in particular, went to considerable lengths to urge us not to engage in any negative discourse which may put the status of the SWAH into question. We need urgent clarification on the situation.”

Cllr Adam Gannon said “any panice and upset is purely the Trust’s fault.”

Referencing the Herald’s article last week, he asked: “Who do you believe? The staff member who came forward, or the Board? I know who I would believe.”

Cllr Eamon Keenan claimed it is being fully realised that: “We can’t trust the Trust.

“They’ve tried to fool the public on numerous fronts and indeed possibly succeeded.

“Now maternity is affected, and we’re the only body who seems to be capable and willing to do anything.”

Cllr Armstrong’s proposal passed unanimously.