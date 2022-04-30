Man found with ‘laceration wounds’ to head

DETECTIVES in Omagh are appealing for information following reports of an assault, which occurred in the town yesterday evening (Friday).

Shortly after 8pm, it was reported to police that a man in his 30s was found in the John Street area with laceration wounds to his head.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who saw anything suspicious between 7.30pm and 8pm in the John Street area of Omagh on Friday April 29 to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1789 29/04/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.